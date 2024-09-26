Toncoin Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion and $350.46 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.80 or 0.00008899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00013795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,158.58 or 0.99910452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,336,812 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,327,127.138784 with 2,535,846,319.7543273 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.7415587 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 568 active market(s) with $268,054,327.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

