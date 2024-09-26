PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Short Interest Update

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PSI Software Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PSSWF remained flat at $25.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PSI Software has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

About PSI Software

PSI Software SE develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for power grids and sector coupling, gas grids and pipelines, trading and sales of energy solutions, public transportation, road traffic, airport logistics.

