PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Short Interest Update

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PSI Software Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PSSWF remained flat at $25.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PSI Software has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.
About PSI Software
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PSI Software
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for PSI Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSI Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.