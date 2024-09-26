Algorand Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $32.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00044729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,258,389,957 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

