USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from USCF Dividend Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA UDI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.82. 547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
