Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Spectris to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Spectris Stock Performance

About Spectris

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Stories

