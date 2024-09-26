Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $72.29 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $72,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 216,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 87,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $634.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.96. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,548 shares of company stock worth $33,604,124. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.