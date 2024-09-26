46,822 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $3,104,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 94.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 988,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $196,807,000 after purchasing an additional 479,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $168.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average of $182.16.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

