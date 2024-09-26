Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.68

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 41280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

