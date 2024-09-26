APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys 13,732 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $110,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $166.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $460.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $173.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

