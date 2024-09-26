DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.97

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.97 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DCCPF
DCC Stock Performance
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.