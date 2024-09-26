DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.97

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.97 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DCC Stock Performance

DCC Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Featured Stories

