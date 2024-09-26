EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.2% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

