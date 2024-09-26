APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 12,842 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Salesforce worth $185,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 476,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $122,060,000 after purchasing an additional 65,498 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 21,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment increased its position in Salesforce by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 559,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $143,719,000 after buying an additional 68,250 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 736,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $189,344,000 after buying an additional 102,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $442,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,033 shares of company stock valued at $16,699,397 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.73.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRM opened at $274.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

