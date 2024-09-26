Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.55

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62.
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
