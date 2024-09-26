Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.