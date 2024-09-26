SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCTE traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,853. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42. SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

