Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0139 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

CAFG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $25.70.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF



The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

