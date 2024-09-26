REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.09 Per Share

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.0923 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $13.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $1.08.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEPI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 125,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $57.29.

Get REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.