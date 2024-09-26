Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.57. 13,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,406. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.
Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Company Profile
