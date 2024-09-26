Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFG) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA EAFG traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.86. Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78.

About Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (EAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large- and mid-cap companies from developed markets, excluding North America, that exhibit the highest growth characteristics.

