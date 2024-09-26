John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock remained flat at $22.37 during trading on Thursday. 13,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $22.79.
About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
