John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock remained flat at $22.37 during trading on Thursday. 13,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

