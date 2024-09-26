Kingsbarn Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KDRN) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Kingsbarn Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KDRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1579 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Kingsbarn Tactical Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

KDRN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669. Kingsbarn Tactical Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

About Kingsbarn Tactical Bond ETF

The Kingsbarn Tactical Bond ETF (KDRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages credit and duration risk by investing between various global bond ETFs and 10-year US Treasury futures. KDRN was launched on Dec 20, 2021 and is managed by Kingsbarn.

