Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483. Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $20.91.

