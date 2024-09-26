Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASET traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 2,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $32.89.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.