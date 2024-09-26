Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASET traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 2,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET)

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.