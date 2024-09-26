First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2365 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FYT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.83. 4,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $175.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37.

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

