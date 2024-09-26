First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2365 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FYT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.83. 4,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $175.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37.
About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
