IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0836 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,272. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

