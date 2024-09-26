John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Declares Dividend of $0.09

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0858 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:JHMU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.08.
About John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF
