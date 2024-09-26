First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of FSCS stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $35.08. 674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97.

