Orchid Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.64 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. Orchid has a market cap of $77.87 million and $2.64 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00013795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,158.58 or 0.99910452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

