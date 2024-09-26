Stargate Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.81 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $47.29 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is an Omnichain DeFi platform with STG as its native token. It’s the first to solve the bridging trilemma, providing Instant Guaranteed Finality, Native Assets, and Unified Liquidity. Stargate enables seamless cross-chain liquidity transfers and offers a governance token, veSTG, for STG token holders. The STG token allocation over three years is 17.5% for core contributors and investors each, with 65% for the community. The community share is split among launch, auction buyers, a Curve.fi pool, a post-launch bonding curve, emissions, and various DEXs. The remainder supports future community initiatives. Co-founded by Liat Sheba, Stargate is committed to facilitating single-transaction cross-chain liquidity transfers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

