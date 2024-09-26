CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Plans GBX 1.35 Dividend

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CHIB stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 86 ($1.15). The company had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,568. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.27.
CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile
