United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Stock Price Up 1.1%

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.
United National Bank Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02.
United National Bank Company Profile
United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.
