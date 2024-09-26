OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Down 78.1% in September

OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OPmobility Stock Performance

PASTF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday. OPmobility has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

About OPmobility

OPmobility engages in the manufacture and sale of exterior vehicle lighting systems, batteries, and electrification systems for electric mobility in Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Exterior Systems, Modules, and Powertrain.

