Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Shares Up 26.4%

Shares of Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) traded up 26.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Velan Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

