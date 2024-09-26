Short Interest in PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Rises By 150.0%

PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PBCO Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBCO remained flat at $13.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $73.19 million, a PE ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.32. PBCO Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

About PBCO Financial

PBCO Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in Southern Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans and credit lines; home lot and construction, auto, recreational vehicle, boat, and personal loans; personal lines of credit; commercial loans and lines of credit; and small business – SBA/government loans.

