Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 143.9% in September

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.17.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
