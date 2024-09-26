Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 143.9% in September

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

