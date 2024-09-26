Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.59

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
