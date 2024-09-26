Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Increases By 500.0%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Orca Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of ORXGF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Orca Energy Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Get Orca Energy Group alerts:

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.