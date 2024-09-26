Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Increases By 500.0%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Orca Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of ORXGF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Orca Energy Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.58.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
