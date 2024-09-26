Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pandora A/S Price Performance

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $977.04 million for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

