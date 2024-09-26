Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Increases By 69.2%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 1,034,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,184. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $38.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.