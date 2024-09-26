PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PPCCY traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $38.45. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $38.45.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
