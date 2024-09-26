Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Increases By 126.1%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the August 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 0.1 %

PBCRY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 15,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,471. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

