Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Increases By 126.1%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the August 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 0.1 %
PBCRY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 15,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,471. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $18.28.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
