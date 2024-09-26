Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Positron Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:POSC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. Positron has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

