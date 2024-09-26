Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Up 212.5% in September

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Signify Stock Up 2.5 %
PHPPY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315. Signify has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.
Signify Company Profile
