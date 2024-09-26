Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Shares Up 3.4%

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Coloured Ties Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 11.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

