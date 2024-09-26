China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Stock Price Up 9.5%

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.06.
China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. China Resources Building Materials Technology had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $706.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Increases Dividend
China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile
China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
