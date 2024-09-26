Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 238,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,918,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,475,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 15.15% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

