Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.75. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avidbank

Avidbank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $154.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.