Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Trading Down 4.6%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. 160,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 531,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Orca Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$216.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Orca Gold Company Profile

Orca Gold Inc in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold. The company principally owns a 70% interest in Block 14 Gold located in the Republic of Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

