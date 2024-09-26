Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 5,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 2,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

About Uwharrie Capital

(Get Free Report)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.