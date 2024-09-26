iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. 19,752 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0557 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

