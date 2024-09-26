iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. 19,752 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0557 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
